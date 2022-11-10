Israeli Ambassador, Delegation Visit Genocide Museum

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Accompanied by the Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Joel Lion and Honorary Consul of Israel to Armenia Ashot Shahmuradyan, Deputy Director General, Head of Euro – Asia Division at Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Simona Halperin and Michal Hershkovitz. Director, Central Asia and Caucasus Department Michal Hershkovitz visited the Armenian Genocide Museum on November 8.

Harutyun Marutyan, director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, welcomed the guests and presented a brief history of the creation of the memorial complex.

Regina Galustyan, Researcher at the Comparative Genocide Studies Department introduced the guests from Israel to the documents proving the first genocide of the 20th century, as well as permanent and temporary exhibitions.