fill up the old screaming chasms and fashion a new ground.

Many of us know Tamar as the accomplished pianist, a prodigy who, at 16, was widely acclaimed for her “intelligence, creativity and performances” at New York’s Carnegie Hall. This newly published collection of her work, I remember you my future… (Naregatsi Art Institute, Yerevan, Armenia, 2022), reveals to us the artist and the writer as well. The poems, the short prose pieces, and the artwork assembled in the handsome volume explore, with a shocking sincerity, what it means to be “human.” The young artist dives deep into her soul to “recite psalms of woeful introspection,” but also to “Thank [God] for my life.” Tamar may offer God “my purest praise,” but deep in her heart she knows that there is no peace on this earth for “the darkened children/in need of your bright light.” “I hear those who suffer,” she writes with disarming simplicity.

The poems do in fact are an unbridled expression of the “fear and pain” Tamar lived through in her 40 years on this planet. The young artist — most of the poems included in the book were written before she was in her mid-20s — is torn between her thirst for life — “Please don’t take it from me now. I implore you. I have yet to write, yet to sing from my heart that which you have given me . . . let my life be still on the agenda, not my death,” — and her knowledge that the “years ahead” will not happen. The connection between Tamar’s life and her art is evident.

The hurting youngster makes no attempt to shy away from the truth of her, and of others’, suffering. Indeed, rather than succumb to her “thoughts growing dark,” she begs for love, and for her grandfather’s “unstoppable victimless power, that strength of endurance,” so she can keep up the fight. The irony of her, “I thank you in advance for tomorrow, even if tomorrow ends a little early,” has no hostility, no aggression in it. ”I feel death upon me. And I don’t want it” is uttered with the same openness and honesty.

Most eye-catching in the attractive volume is Tamar’s artwork. Her compositions give the viewer the sense of the artist having approached the canvas with the “spirit of spontaneity” she writes about in “Painter/Poet.” Her creations are impactful and have enormous visual appeal. Most evocative of her inner pain are the five Self Portraits which become increasingly anguished with her years. However, even in her darkest moments, as when she writes of “the burden” of living, or of “my funeral,” what inevitably stands out is her commitment to expressing it all “wholeheartedly and truly.”

Tamar’s greatest virtue is perhaps her awareness of the imperfections of her work. The artist in her understands that achieving the “profundity” and the “humanity” of the greats, like Rembrandt and Shakespeare, takes toiling. She writes of Beethoven’s and of Gorky’s “constant reworking” and “endless versions and revisions” as part of the “creative ordeal.” The striving youngster well knows that “I have a long, long way to go . . . to be as great in my own art. . . . I’m under no illusions.” In fact, most of the pieces included in the book could be seen as “first drafts,” astonishingly perfect in their imperfection.