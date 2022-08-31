Atamian Hovsepian Curatorial Practice Presents Art to Learn, Art to Live: Contemporary Art from Lebanon

NEW YORK — “Art to Learn, Art to Live,” is a group exhibition of works by Lebanon’s leading contemporary painters, photographers, sculptors, and multimedia artists creating in Lebanon and internationally. The exhibition will take place at Lebanese American University’s New York City campus and cultural center in Midtown Manhattan, September 6-19, with a Press Conference on September 7 at noon and an evening reception 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon has been dealt a heavy blow by a series of events including the 2020 port explosion and the worsening financial crisis. Despite this, Lebanon’s long tradition of excellence in the fine arts continues today in its vibrant contemporary art scene.

The exhibition will be accompanied by an online auction on artscoops.com, September 7-12. Proceeds from the auction will go directly to support student financial aid and cancer care at LAU in Lebanon.

The Lebanese American University’s New York Academic Center (LAU NY) is an off-campus hub for global educational outreach and cross-cultural dialogue. In keeping with the vision and global aspirations of Lebanese American University, the Center focuses on initiatives anchored in the values of a liberal arts education. It fosters academic partnerships, expands the experiences of LAU students and faculty abroad, and increases the global visibility of the University and Lebanon.

LAU New York is located at 211 East 46th Street New York, NY 10017. Contact chris@atamianhovsepian.art with any questions or press inquiries.

Artists of note in the exhibition include: