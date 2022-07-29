PARIS — The Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), in agreement with 61 political leaders in France, published, on July 28, in the major daily Le Monde an appeal “against the gas agreement with Baku.”

In its essence, the call declares: “we urge the European Commission to abandon immediately this project [importation of Azerbaijani gas] with Azerbaijan and for the heads of state and government of the European Union, as well as the European Parliament, not to ratify under any pretext an agreement which would have the effect of replacing dependence on Russian gas with dependence on Azerbaijani gas.

“The 44-Day War of fall 2020 illustrated Azerbaijan’s appalling designs. To the military subjugation was added the supply by Turkey of jihadists serving as auxiliaries to the Azerbaijani army – denounced by President Macron, the use of phosphorus bombs completely prohibited because of the human and ecological disasters that they generate and the torture of prisoners of war held in Azerbaijani jails in the greatest disregard of international conventions. […]

“Erdogan and Aliyev are now using their military power to impose on the Republic of Armenia, under cover of ‘a plan for the normalization of relations,’ the opening on the sovereign territory of Armenia of a corridor which would connect Turkey to Azerbaijan, creating a de facto block, a powerful danger which will further threaten the peace and security of the European Union. By choosing Azerbaijan as a gas supplier, Ursula von der Leyen [President of the European Commission, who announced in Baku on July 18 the gas agreement] is actually weakening the European Union.

The European Commission does not understand the story that is unfolding before its eyes. We urge it to abandon this project.”

List of Signatories

Sabrina AGRESTI-ROUBACHE, MP for Bouches-du-Rhône; François ALFONSI, MEP; Emmanuelle ANTHOINE, MP for Drôme; Clémentine AUTAIN, Member of Parliament for Seine-Saint-Denis; Serge BABARY, Senator of Indre-et-Loire; Jérémy BACCHI, Senator of Bouches-du-Rhône; Azad BALALAS, Departmental Councilor of Bouches-du-Rhône; Julien BAYOU, MP for Paris; François-Xavier BELLAMY, MEP; Pierre BENARROCHE, Mayor of the 6&8th arrondissements of Marseille; Christophe BEX, MP for Haute-Garonne; Benoit BITEAU, MEP; Etienne BLANC, Senator of Paris; Stéphane BLANCHET, Mayor of Sevran; Manuel BOMPARD, MP for Bouches-du-Rhône; Geoffroy BOULARD, Mayor of the 17th arrondissement of Paris; Valérie BOYER, Senator of Bouches-du-Rhône; Sophie CAMARD, Mayor of the 1&7th arrondissements of Marseille; Damien CAREME, MEP; Marie-Arlette CARLOTTI, Senator of Bouches-du-Rhône; Luc CARVOUNAS, Mayor of Alfortville; Lauren COHEN, Senator of Val-de-Marne; David CORMAND, MEP; Gwendoline DELBOS-CORFIELD, Member of the European Parliament; Karima DELLI, Member of the European Parliament; Claire PITOLLAT, MP for Bouches-du-Rhône; Brigitte DEVESA, Senator of Bouches-du-Rhône; Gilbert-Luc DEVINAZ, Senator of the Rhône, President of the France-Armenia Friendship Group; Olivier FAURE, Member of Parliament for Seine-et-Marne; Rémi FERAUD, Senator of Paris; Bernard FOURNIER, Senator for the Loire; Christophe-André FRASSA, Senator representing French people living outside France; Claude GRUFFAT, MEP; Jean-Noël GUERINI, Senator of Bouches-du-Rhône; Sylvie GUILLAUME, Member of the European Parliament, President of the French delegation of Socialists and Democrats; Yannick JADOT, MEP; Didier JAU, Mayor of the 4th and 5th arrondissement of Marseille; Patrick KARAM, Vice-President of the Ile-de-France Region; Anthony KREHMEIER, Mayor of the 2&3rd arrondissements of Marseille; Julie LAERNOES, Loire-Atlantique Deputy; Pierre LAURENT, Senator of Paris; Arnaud Le GALL, MP for Val d’Oise; Constance LE GRIP, Deputy for Hauts-de-Seine; Emmanuel MANDON, Deputy for the Loire; Marie-Pierre MONIER, Senator of Drôme; Renaud MUSELIER, President of the South Region; Pierre OUZOULIAS, Senator for Hauts-de-Seine; Benoît PAYAN, Mayor of Marseille; Anne-Laurence PETEL, MP for Bouches-du-Rhône; Anna PIC, MP for Manche; Didier RAMBAUD, Senator for Isère; Bruno RETAILLEAU, Senator for Vendée, President of the Les Républicains group in the Senate; Michele RIVASI, Member of the European Parliament; François ROCHEBLOINE, Honorary Deputy; Caroline ROOSE, Member of the European Parliament; Lionel ROYER-PERRAULT, MP for Bouches-du-Rhône; Isabelle SANTIAGO, MP for Val-de-Marne; Mounir SATOURI, MEP; Sylvain SOUVESTRE, Mayor of the 11 & 12th arrondissements of Marseille; Sarah TANZILLI, Member of Parliament for the Rhône; Marie TOUSSAINT, Member of the European Parliament; Martine VASSAL, President of the Bouches-du-Rhône Department, President of the Aix-Marseille Metropolis; Sonia ZDOROVTZOFF, Assistant to the Lyon City Hall for International Relations, Cooperation and Solidarity.