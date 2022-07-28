Family Of Woman Killed By Pashinyan Motorcade Car Alleges Cover-Up

By Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Close relatives of a pregnant woman who died after being hit by a police car escorting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade accused Armenian authorities on Thursday of destroying evidence relevant to the case.

They claimed that the law-enforcement authorities are reluctant to prosecute all officials responsible for the death of Sona Mnatsakanyan.

Mnatsakanyan, 29, was struck by a police SUV while crossing a street in the center of Yerevan on April 26. The vehicle did not stop after the collision.

Its driver, police Major Aram Navasardyan, was arrested twice by investigators but freed by courts. Navasardyan denies the accusations of reckless driving and negligence leveled against him.

Members of Mnatsakanyan’s family are unhappy with the course of the ongoing criminal investigation, saying that it amounts to a cover-up. The deceased woman’s mother, Armine Makinyan, said the authorities are hiding key facts surrounding the fatal accident.