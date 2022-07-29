  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
30

Week

Latest articles of the week
Arts & Culture

Online Concert to Feature an Exclusive Performance by the Komitas Quartet

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
36
0

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America recently announced its 11th Online Concert featuring an exclusive performance by the Komitas Quartet of Yerevan. The concert will be shown online on Sunday, August 14 at 1:00 pm EST (10:00 am PST and 9:00 pm in Yerevan).

Komitas Quartet recording in July, 2022

Founded in 1924, the Komitas Quartet is the oldest-established string quartet still performing today. The group is named after Komitas, who had a formidable impact on Armenian music at the turn of the 20th century. From its early days, the Komitas Quartet was inspired by a variety of composers including Haydn, Beethoven, Schumann, Mendelssohn, Ravel, Debussy, Borodin, Tchaikovsky, and Prokofiev. Arrangements of Komitas’ songs are a vital part of the repertoire of the Quartet, thus giving the world a chance to listen to the rich diversity of Armenian music.

The Komitas Quartet has performed with world-famous musicians including Emil Gilels, Dmitri Shostakovich, Victor Merzhanov, and Itzhak Perlman. The Quartet has played all over the world, in countries including Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Japan, Canada, and the USA.

This concert will be recorded in Armenia exclusively for the Armenian Museum of America, and it is produced by Daniel Ayriyan. The performers are Eduard Tadevosyan (violin), Syuzi Yeritsyan (violin), Alexander Kosemyan (viola), and Anzhela Sargsyan (cello).

The Online Concert series is free thanks to a generous grant from the Dadourian Foundation. Preregistration is not required. The link will be available on the Museum’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and website www.ArmenianMuseum.org.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous French Appeal against Baku Gas Agreement Published in Le Monde Daily
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.