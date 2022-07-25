California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces New Member

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announces a new member, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach).

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes: Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk, Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Andreas Borgeas, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Bob Hertzberg, Senator Anthony Portantino, Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Vince Fong, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Assemblymember Suzette Valladares, and Assemblymember Jim Wood.

“I am proud to partner with the Armenian-American community in my district and stand with them to acknowledge and mourn the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide. It is an honor to join Assemblymember Nazarian to recognize the strength and resilience of the Armenian people. We must be united against hate and intolerance in all forms here, on our shores, and around the world,” said Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach).

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California.