Editorial Notes: Armenia’s Ambassador Assaulted in a Congressional Building

We were among the skeptics who had reservations about Lilit Makunts’ appointment as ambassador in Washington. But once she assumed her position she became the symbol of the Republic of Armenia in this nation’s capital, and therefore deserving the requisite respect for her rank and position.

However, an incident which took place on April 27 demonstrates the dark side of Armenian politics in this country. By now it is a tradition every year to hold a commemorative event in the Rayburn House Office Building of the US Congress in order to remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The event is organized by the Armenian Assembly of America and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) jointly and sponsored by the Armenian Caucus. This year again many legislators took part in the event, highlighting the power of Armenian advocacy in this country.

Lilit Makunts was featured as one of the speakers. But on her way out of the premises, she was confronted by two young people who apparently are adherents of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF or “Tashnags”). They threw some kind of liquid at her (most likely water). The youth were apprehended, questioned and released by the authorities.

What could be the implication of this act in today’s heated political atmosphere?

To begin with, it tarnishes the good work that ANCA performs as a visible advocacy group.