Thousands Rally in Armenia Warning against Karabakh Concessions

YEREVAN (AFP) — Thousands of opposition supporters have rallied in Yerevan to warn the government against concessions to Azerbaijan regarding Karabakh.

Opposition parties have accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan after he told lawmakers last month that the “international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh.”

On Sunday, May 1, several thousand opposition supporters gathered in the capital’s central Square of France, blocking traffic throughout central Yerevan.

Protesters shouted demands for Pashinyan to resign, with many holding placards that read “Karabakh.”

Opposition leader and National Assembly Vice Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan said: “Any political status of Karabakh within Azerbaijan is unacceptable to us.”

“Pashinyan had betrayed people’s trust and must go,” he told journalists at the rally, adding that the protest movement “will lead to the overthrow of the government in the nearest future.”