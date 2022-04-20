107th Anniversary Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide to Feature Singer Elie Berberian in Times Square, New York

NEW YORK, NY – Diasporan Armenian singer Elie Berberian will be featured during the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in Times Square, New York City.

The event, hosted by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, with the support of numerous Armenian American organizations, will include remarks by elected officials and community leaders. The scope of the Commemoration will honor the 1.5 million Armenian martyrs who were massacred during the first genocide of the 20th century, applaud elected officials for their efforts towards official U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide in April 2021, advance the fight towards global recognition, and hone in on the challenges currently facing the Armenian people of Armenia and Artsakh.

“Despite over a century of denial, Armenians remain advocates of love, peace, and justice,” said Elie Berberian. “My nation and my people will never be silenced and our voices will serve as gatekeepers to ensure that future genocides never occur again.”

The Armenian Diaspora continues its unyielding efforts to remember, to honor and to educate the world about the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated by the Young Turk Party of the Ottoman Empire, alongside the ongoing campaign of denial by the present-day Turkish government, which has also played a significant role in the recent war and ongoing conflicts in Artsakh.

In conjunction with the Times Square Commemoration, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan will again sponsor an annual global essay contest and Young Professionals event, 100 Years and Beyond, for the New York metro area on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Missionary Association of America, the Armenian Bar Association, Tekeyan Cultural Association, and the Armenian Council of America; participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Missionary Association, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, and several national Armenian youth organizations.