STEPANAKERT – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator continues its collaboration with colleagues from Artsakh’s Public TV Company. The videos prepared by reporters of Nagorno-Karabakh cover the debates at Artsakh’s parliament, restoration of the 19th century church in Martakert, the successful business story of a refugee woman from Hadrut in Yerevan, and the interview of a Spanish parliamentarian by Artsakh TV.