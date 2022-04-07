Celebrating German Publisher, Human Rights Activist Helmut Donat on His 75th Birthday

“The Armenian people represent one of the oldest Christian cultures,” he began.

“Almost no other population has accumulated so much suffering in the course of its history. It has consistently been a pawn of the Great Powers. Byzantines and Persians, Arabs and Turks have in turn subjugated and mistreated it. That the Armenians however have not perished, but rather have survived and have preserved their cultural identity, bears testimony to a robust resilience to be found in almost no other people.

“I first heard about Armenia when I was a pupil. I was 12 or 13 years old, when my geography teacher declared that Ararat was the highest mountain in the Caucasus and that German soldiers had fought there in the Second World War. Then he said, ‘A Jew can swindle ten Arabs, but an Armenian can swindle ten Jews.’ That was it. Nothing about the culture, the landscape, or at all about the genocide. So, the cloak of silence that the German Imperial government had once spread over the Armenian people, in order not to incriminate its Turkish ally, continued to exist long after the Second World War.

“It took another 20 years before I was to hear anything about Armenia again. At the time I was collaborating on a manuscript of the Bremen pacifist Ludwig Quidde, edited by Karl Holl, titled, The History of German Pacifism during the First World War. One of my tasks was to clarify facts that the contemporary reader might not be familiar with. For example, in November 1915 the General Meeting of the German Peace Society ‘expressed its sympathies for all oppressed and mistreated peoples, in particular the Armenians and Russian Jews.’ It was not clear to me what this meant, and all I could remember was what my geography teacher had said. So, I started to do some research – and was confronted with terrible events. It was not on the slaughter fields of Verdun that the bloodiest chapter of the First World War had been written, but ‘down in Turkey, far away.’ In an extremely cruel manner, over one million Armenians were tortured to death in 1915/16; they were victims of an organized extermination and systematic killing. I was 30 years old at the time, but neither in school nor anywhere else had I ever heard anything about the first genocide of the 20th century. I felt misled, was outraged, swore to myself that I would do something about it, and began to inform myself, rummaged about in second-hand book stores, read old newspapers, found collections of documents and set up an ‘Armenian section’ in my library. When a couple of years later I began to publish books, they soon included works, pamphlets and writings on Armenia. Likewise, many others have contributed to breaking through the continuing taboo.”

Donat told this story 12 years ago to a gathering at a cultural event in a suburb of Bremen, an “Armenian Evening.” He entitled his speech, “Wounds from the Past – Impact on the Future.” After sharing his own experience, he turned to the political reality of the day, issuing sharp criticism of the German government for kowtowing to Turkish government sensitivities, and refusing to recognize the genocide.

“In the Federal Republic of Germany,” he went on, “there are about 42,000 Armenians. They should know that we extend our hand to them and stand by them whenever — from whatever quarters — the attempt is made to confuse public opinion and blame their grandfathers and great-grandfathers for the crimes committed against their people. And they should know that we do not stand in the tradition of those Germans who, out of loyalty to their Turkish allies, have betrayed truth and justice and have stifled freedom of opinion. In this sense,” he explained, “the ‘Armenian Evening’ aims at recalling what happened and what must never happen again, and at the same time making clear that forgetting, silence and indifference – today as in the past – are accessories to crimes.”