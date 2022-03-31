Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro LA Presents Tekeyan Poetry Book, Marks 75th Anniversary of Organization

ALTADENA, Calif. — The Tekeyan Cultural Association Metro Los Angeles Chapter marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Tekeyan Cultural Association with a book presentation and cultural event celebrating the writings of the eponymous poet Vahan Tekeyan on Friday, March 11.

Master of ceremonies Mihran Toumajan introduced the special guests in attendance including Glendale City Councilmember Ardashes Kassakhian, whose grandfather was friends with Tekeyan in Jerusalem; Edmond Y. Azadian, president of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of the United States and Canada; and Aram Arkun, Executive Director of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada and managing editor of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator.

Kassakhian made congratulatory remarks on the anniversary, noting that TCA currently was the only Armenian cultural organization with a member whose son became a Nobel Laureate (Ardem Patapoutian).

Among the other guests were relatives of three of the original TCA founders: Haygashen Ouzounian’s daughter Ani Ouzounian; Zaven Gostanian’s son Bared Gostanian; and Sarkis Menak’s nephews Dr. Zaven Arslanian and Haig Arslanian.

Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian, Berberian Director of the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State gave an overview of the life and achievement of Vahan Tekeyan.

“Tekeyan was a significant figure in Armenian literature having experienced the significant events in the life of his people,” said Prof. Der Mugrdechian. “He was uniquely positioned to be an eyewitness and participant in the major events of his time, as he lived in Constantinople, traveled to Armenia, lived in Europe, and finally settled in Cairo.”