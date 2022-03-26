Irvine Mayor Under Fire from Armenian Community over Association with Genocide Denier

By Noah Besiada

IRVINE, Calif. (voiceofoc.org) — Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan apologized to the Armenian community Thursday night, March 24 after a video surfaced earlier in the week of her speaking with a prominent Armenian genocide denier.

But the apology came just over 24 hours after Khan dismissed the complaints against her as a political attack – and over a month after one public commenter began pointing out their connection during his three minutes to speak to the dais at council meetings.

Khan, who’s up for reelection this year, did not respond to requests for comment Friday morning.

The Armenian genocide took place during World War I in the Ottoman Empire, with the Turkish government killing between 664,000 and 1.2 million Armenian people in “massacres and individual killings, or from systematic ill treatment, exposure, and starvation,” according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum’s website.

Ergun Kirlikovali, a former President of the Assembly of Turkish American Associations, has repeatedly denied that the Armenian genocide took place, including multiple times on his Twitter page over the last week, which he called it a “long discredited political claim.”