Azeri Lawmakers Visit Armenia Amid Protests

By Nairi Nalbandian

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Two members of Azerbaijan’s parliament faced angry protests in Yerevan on February 22 as they attended a meeting of lawmakers from the European Union and ex-Soviet states involved in the EU’s Eastern Partnership program.

They were the first Azerbaijani officials to visit Armenia since the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. One of them, Tair Mirkishili, was among several senior members of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly received by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday.

Speaking at a Euronest session held the following day, Mirkishili repeated Baku’s claims that the Azerbaijani victory in the six-week war put an end to the Karabakh conflict.

“Since the conflict is over, Azerbaijan has expressed readiness for a demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he said. ”I am glad to note that we have received a number of positive signals from Armenia in this regard.”

Armenian members of Euronest representing the ruling Civil Contract party insisted that the conflict remains unresolved.