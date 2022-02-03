By Éric Denécé
Journalist and essayist Tigran Yegavian has just published in French a new book, Géopolitique de l’Arménie [Geopolitics of Armenia], published by Bibliomonde (2022), which is a reference book presenting a critical look at the geostrategic challenges of Armenia and its diaspora (https://www.bibliomonde.fr/gopolitique-de-larmenie).
What did you want to demonstrate in your book?
The 44-day war that was lost by the Armenians in the autumn of 2020 revealed the extent of the discrepancy between the representation of reality and the evolution of power relations, as well as the regional and global geopolitical situation. For Armenians, such a shock, replete with human, territorial and moral consequences, required a critical examination. This “critical” geopolitics is a kind of response to this defeat in the face of realism, a current in international relations to which I am close.
My purpose was to demonstrate that Armenia is a country that can claim a unique historical and civilizational depth, but that in the absence of a state, culture also bears a heavy responsibility for its misfortune.
Where does this obsession of the Turks and Azerbaijanis against an Armenia that represents no danger for them come from?