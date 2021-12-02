Obituary: Anahid (Derderian) Megerian, Pillar of Philadelphia Community

PHILADELPHIA — Anahid (Derderian) Megerian passed away on November 22, 2021. She was 81.

She was born June 25, 1940 in Aleppo, Syria, to Armen and Marie (Alabashian) Derderian who were survivors of the Armenian Genocide. She was their second child and only daughter. She was a doting sister to her older brother Anto, and younger brothers Jano and Boghos.

Anahid met her husband of over 50 years, Papken, while they both served on the Giligian Elementary School Alumni Association; Anahid as the secretary and Papken as the Treasurer. Papken always said he knew from the moment he met Anahid that she would be his wife. They were married on August 19, 1962 and were blessed with their first child, Garo in 1963. Anahid worked as a school teacher before realizing her dream of emigrating to the United States on July 4, 1968. They settled in the Philadelphia area and developed deep roots in the community. In 1970 they welcomed their second son Aram and in 1972 their daughter Tanya.

After arriving in the US Anahid worked as a seamstress in a shirt factory for many years until ultimately opening her own tailor shop “Ann’s Alterations” in Newtown Square, less than a mile from her home so she could be accessible to her children. She was a talented seamstress and could alter anything. After closing the shop she served as the beading and evening gown tailor for Apropros boutique in Norristown and continued to work from her home as a seamstress and serve as the personal tailor to the entire Megerian, Derderian and Kailian family until her last breath.

Anahid was a pillar of the Armenian community. She was always quietly working behind the scenes to ensure that whatever needed to be done, for whichever organization needed it, was successfully accomplished. At St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Armenian Church, Anahid was a three-term member of the Parish Council, former chair of the Women’s Guild’s Hokejash Committee for many years, and an active member of the Youth Committee from its early inception days.

She was instrumental in bringing Khoren Mekanejian to the parish when he taught the Jr. Choir. She hosted him, in her home, preparing dinner every two weeks for him and the lay leaders of the parish who worked with him, every other Wednesday night when he came down from New York to rehearse with the children.