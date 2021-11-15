SF Bay Area Commemoratives One-year Anniversary of the Artsakh War w/Prayer Vigil

SAN FRANCISCO – On Sunday, November 14, San Francisco Bay area Armenian clergy led a prayer vigil and commemorative memorial service to honor the soldiers of the 44-day war in Artsakh and to pray for the immediate and safe release of the POWs still illegally held captive by Azerbaijan. The gathering was held in San Francisco at Mt. Davidson Cross, the historical landmark dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

Local Armenian organizations and community members joined together in this solemn gathering to show respect to all the victims of the tragic war.

About Mt. Davidson Cross

Mt. Davidson Cross is home of the historical San Francisco landmark which adorns spectacular views from the highest point in San Francisco and also includes trails, nature, meditation, and a forest in the middle of an urban environment. The mission of the Cross is to promote the Armenian culture and historical heritage, and to provide documentation and information on Armenian issues, particularly as to the Armenian Genocide. Mount Davidson Cross is home to the annual April 24 Armenian Genocide Commemoration and Easter Sunrise Service.

On July 12, 1997, the Council of Armenian-American Organizations of Northern California (CAAONC), a coalition of over 30 Armenian-American Organizations outbid other groups, purchased the Cross from the City of San Francisco. On November 4, 1997, the CAAONC became the legal owner of the Mt. Davidson Cross and assumed the responsibility for maintaining it.