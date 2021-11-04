Armenian Assembly Hosts Wine Tasting at Boston’s Anoush’Ella

BOSTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) hosted a successful Boston Wine Tasting on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Anoush’Ella, featuring Armenian wines from Storica Wines, as the Assembly gained further momentum heading into its 50th anniversary following events in New York City, Boston and Los Angeles.

Co-hosted by Nina and Raffi Festekjian, the event featured Storica President and Co-founder Zack Armen and Ara Sarkissian, Certified Wine Educator of Storica Wines and Boston University’s Elizabeth Bishop Wine Resource Center, who led the tasting.

“It’s a privilege for Storica to participate in events with the Armenian Assembly, as one of the most important institutions to the Armenian cause,” said Zack Armen. “We’re excited to continue collaborating with the Assembly and members of the Boston community and around the U.S. in showcasing the beauty and depth of our wines as representation of Armenia’s rich culture and heritage in winemaking.”

The Assembly’s Director of Development and Membership Mary Jo Bazarian Murray appreciated the presence of many Armenian American young professionals, members of Boston-area Armenian Students Associations, and Assembly Intern Alumni from Boston who joined the event.

“Our collective efforts are a strong voice for the people of Armenia and Artsakh,” she said.

“On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, we thank Nina and Raffi Festekjian for their generosity in hosting and sponsoring our Boston membership event at their Anoush’Ella Kitchen in Boston,” said Assembly Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian.