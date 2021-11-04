  TOP STORIES WEEK   44
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
44

Week

Latest articles of the week
3 Anoush’Ella Owner Nina Festekjian and Assembly Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian
Community

Armenian Assembly Hosts Wine Tasting at Boston’s Anoush’Ella

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
17
0

BOSTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) hosted a successful Boston Wine Tasting on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Anoush’Ella, featuring Armenian wines from Storica Wines, as the Assembly gained further momentum heading into its 50th anniversary following events in New York City, Boston and Los Angeles.

Co-hosted by Nina and Raffi Festekjian, the event featured Storica President and Co-founder Zack Armen and Ara Sarkissian, Certified Wine Educator of Storica Wines and Boston University’s Elizabeth Bishop Wine Resource Center, who led the tasting.

“It’s a privilege for Storica to participate in events with the Armenian Assembly, as one of the most important institutions to the Armenian cause,” said Zack Armen. “We’re excited to continue collaborating with the Assembly and members of the Boston community and around the U.S. in showcasing the beauty and depth of our wines as representation of Armenia’s rich culture and heritage in winemaking.”

From left, Storica Regional Sales Manager Simon Baiatian, Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny, Anoush’Ella Owner Nina Festekijian, Storica Co-Founder & President Zack Armen, and Storica General Manager & Certified Wine Educator Ara Sarkissian

The Assembly’s Director of Development and Membership Mary Jo Bazarian Murray appreciated the presence of many Armenian American young professionals, members of Boston-area Armenian Students Associations, and Assembly Intern Alumni from Boston who joined the event.

“Our collective efforts are a strong voice for the people of Armenia and Artsakh,” she said.

“On behalf of the Armenian Assembly of America, we thank Nina and Raffi Festekjian for their generosity in hosting and sponsoring our Boston membership event at their Anoush’Ella Kitchen in Boston,” said Assembly Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Assembly extends its appreciation to Cape Cod hosts Melanie and Seth Bilazarian, and Boston hosts Nina and Raffi Festekjian, and event committee members Teni Apelian, Christopher Babayan, Tamar Barsamian, Ara Bilazarian, Lilit DerKervorkian, and Sophia Kapreilian.

Boston Armenian Students Association members

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous ATP Expands Work in Artsakh: Will Provide Villagers with Social and Economic Rehabilitation Programs
Next Armenian Opposition Demands Probe of ‘Illegal’ Troop Withdrawal
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.