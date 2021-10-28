Armenia’s Government at Odds with Its Human Rights Ombudsman

Initially, Tatoyan kept a low profile under the new government. But starting after last year’s defeat in the war with Azerbaijan, he has become far more outspoken. That has led to criticism that he has remained loyal to the former regime, which since last year’s war has also heavily attacked the current authorities on security issues.

Tatoyan has stayed quiet about his own political sympathies, though his take on human rights often dovetails with that of the opposition. In 2019, when the country was debating whether to ratify the anti-domestic violence Istanbul Convention, he remained on the sidelines as opposition figures assailed the government on the topic. Human rights organizations also have criticized Tatoyan for failing to properly condemn violations of LGBTQ rights.

He is regularly praised by opposition figures while sparring with government officials and ruling party members of parliament.

In one session of parliament in May, when Tatoyan presented his annual report on the work of the ombudsman’s office, Maria Karapetyan, a member from the ruling Civil Contract party, criticized the ombudsman, reminding him that he is “not a politician” and that the “aggressive tone and content” of his speech were “not appropriate for the institution that he represents.” Tatoyan responded by complaining that ruling party members “overtly falsify facts” about his work.

Tatoyan also criticized the state-run public television for becoming a “government propagandist” because, Tatoyan claimed, the channel’s news programs did not cover his statements about the situation on borders in Syunik province. In response, the leading Public TV host invited Tatoyan for an interview and accused him of taking a political position.

In March, the government proposed a bill that would reduce funding to the office of the ombudsman. Government officials denied that there was any political motive behind the bill, but some human right defenders criticized the decision as an infringement on the ombudsman’s independence.