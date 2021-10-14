Kristapor A. Najarian: ‘I Love Everything That is Good and Sincere’

Did you get an Armenian education?

Ever since I was a child, until I was 12 years old, I went to the Armenian Mesrobian College in Montebello. We have family gatherings once a month, where I get to practice speaking Armenian with relatives. At UCLA, I took Western Armenian language classes from Prof. Hagop Kouloujian. He is a very experienced teacher, a master of the language. I also took Armenian history classes with Prof. Richard Hovannisian.

What are your musical influences?

Everything that is sincere, everything that is sincerely expressive, that was created as a purpose of expression, not necessarily for money or any other purpose. I grew up playing the classical violin — Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Khachaturian — the list is big! I also like folk song of some genres, jazz, blues, rock, I cannot say all. I love everything that is good and sincere. As a composer I take my greatest inspirations from Beethoven and Bartok; I like Samuel Barber very much. He is a wonderful melodic composer and, of course, our compatriot Aram Khachaturian. I also have books of Komitas’s folk songs and studies, but I still have to study him a lot. I cannot say that we know that greatness well enough.

Please speak about your own compositions.

I write pieces in various different genres: solo, chamber music, and orchestral. Some of my recent works of which I am most proud include two pieces based on infinite numbers: Pi for piano sextet, and The Square Root of 2 for nine instrumentalists. My newest completed work is a piece for orchestra entitled Le Rêve Interrompu (The Interrupted Dream), inspired by the difficulty that the recent pandemic has had on people’s everyday lives.

Have you ever written songs based on Armenian lyrics?

Actually I have written some poems in Armenian.

You don’t say so!

Yes, I have written a few very short things. Actually I have a song written on the Armenian subject matter, based on a poem in English about Western Armenia. But I have composed Year 1915 for the string quartet. This was written in the year 2015, to mark the centennial of the Armenian Genocide. It had its world premiere in Orange, Calif., the same year by the Santiago String Quartet.

It is wonderful! You visited Armenia three times if I am not mistaken?

Yes, and I came to Armenia two times as a musician. When the Dilijan Chamber Music Festival was being held in Yerevan, I played the violin with a string quartet. And in 2015 I was happy to see the great Ani and Ida Kavafian sisters performing my piece in Armenia!

Please tell about your initiative, “Renaissance Year” program you launched six years ago.

This program was introducing Armenian culture in English in a virtual space, presenting at least one artist each week. It took until April 2016. The archive contained musicians, writers, photographers, filmmakers with articles about them and samples of their works, be it Ara Güler, Gayaneh Khachaturian or Tigran Hamasian, many of them. For the moment, we have paused our curation of artists/artworks. But our Instagram page is still up for people to discover our previous posts, and there is always a possibility that it will continue in the future!

Armenia has several good young composers. Do you know them?

I know Arthur Avanesov well, who is a fantastic person, Ashot and Artashes Kartalian, but I do not know as many as I would like. I have also performed a solo violin piece, Blooming Sounds, by Vache Sharafyan, who is also extremely talented and kind-hearted. I met Tigran Mansurian in Los Angeles at the premiere of my work for two violins, entitled Tale (the one written for the Kavafian sisters). He enjoyed the work, and invited me out to coffee to discuss music! I received so many valuable pieces of advice from him that evening. He is a strong inspiration for me, as he is for many other contemporary Armenian composers.

Now you are in Paris. What an American and Armenian composer and violinist can acquire there? And what are your current projects?

One of the main reasons I chose to study in France was to gain some musical and cultural experience outside of the U.S. It has been eye-opening to learn how music is practiced in another country, and how it fits into the fabric of that society. It gives you an important perspective on the artistic life in your own country. Also, the Armenian presence is strong here, and it has been wonderful to connect with the French-Armenian community at the same time.

Currently, I am in the process of composing a piece for string orchestra, which I hope to finish by the end of the year. Also, I have some ideas in mind for a violin concerto, although that project has not officially begun!