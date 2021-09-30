Gago Jackson: Michael’s Lookalike from Vanadzor

YEREVAN / MOSCOW-SOCHI — Gago Jackson — the stage name of Gagik Arturovich — was born in the city of Vanadzor, Armenia. From an early age he was fond of dancing and drawing, also – to parody and imitate celebrities. Gagik graduated from medical school with a degree in dental technician. In 2005 he received an invitation to work in “Double Plus” the Moscow professional theater of lookalikes. He took first place in the 2008 dance championship, also received a diploma from the leadership of the Courier Service of Russia, as well as many diplomas and certificates in various contests. In 2009 he made his debut on the Russia TV talent show “Minute of Glory” and in the same year became the winner and holder of the Cup of the International Gala Show “Minute of Glory,” where he competed with the finalists of similar competitions from the US, Germany, Israel, Argentina, Brazil, etc. In 2010, Gagik became a finalist of the same competition. His rendition of Michael Jackson’s song Black or White made it to the top 20 of “Minute of Glory.” Gago Jackson performs in various cities of Russia, both in corporate and themed parties, discos, banquets, and at concert venues.

Gagik, there are many lookalikes of the King of Pop in the world. In your opinion, and in the opinion of others, what makes you different from the rest?

I differ from other lookalikes in that I dance almost in silence. I feel the vibration, I know all of Michael’s dances and songs by heart. I even know how to improvise, I make my own phonograms for performances to my taste, I performed under them and everyone like them, inviting me very often to perform at various events. And I dance in silence because I have a weak auditory nerve, so I often wear a hearing aid. But on stage you cannot dance with it: either it deteriorates from moisture, or flies out. When I hear the first chords of music, standing near the speaker, I take off the hearing aid, go to the stage and perform from memory, clearly falling into the beat.

I think it was very creative of you to dance in sync with Michael on the screen. Have the other lookalikes come up with such a duet?

Everyone and I really like dancing Dangerous in sync with the background on the screen, as if a real Michael with a dancer came up with it himself.

How many Michael Jackson lookalikes are there in Russia and is there any competition between them?