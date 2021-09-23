Leaders of US, Russia, France Among Those Offering Congratulations on 30th Anniversary of Independence

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — In a message sent on September 21, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union, President Joe Biden said the United States will continue to strive for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Biden also promised continued US support for the Armenian state “efforts to strengthen your democratic institutions, advance human rights, combat corruption, and uphold the rule of law. “

“The Armenian people have faced challenges over the last year, including the tragic loss of life in the fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” added the letter published by the US Embassy in Yerevan.

“As we mourn with the people of Armenia, we will work hand in hand with your government, including through the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] Minsk Group and other regional formats, to promote regional stability and conflict resolution. The United States will continue to advocate for the release of all Armenian detainees held in Azerbaijan. “

The US ambassador to Armenia, Lynne Tracy, has repeatedly said since then that the Karabakh conflict remains unresolved after last year’s Armenian-Azerbaijani war.

“We do not see the status of Nagorno-Karabakh as having been resolved,” Tracy insisted on September 13.