Four-Time Grammy Nominee Constantine Orbelian Excited to Take Helm of New York City Opera

NEW YORK— Constantine Orbelian is a man with a plan; he is fully immersed in his plans as the new conductor and music director of New York City Opera (NYCO). He is also happy that he is finally back home in New York.
As with the rest of humanity, all the plans and programs of the past year have been affected by the worldwide COVID pandemic.
Orbelian will conduct his first NYCO production, a newly created version of “Rigoletto” on Sunday, August 29, at the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice in Kingston, NY, followed by an encore performance on Friday, September 3 as part of Bryant Park’s annual Picnic Performance series.
Orbelian said that he hoped by the fall and winter, normal concerts would resume.
Orbelian has had a storied career, from a piano prodigy to conductor, taking his talents from his native San Francisco to Moscow, Yerevan, St. Petersburg, Kaunas (Lithuania) and back.
Orbelian recalled that as a student at Juilliard in the 1970s in New York, he would attend NYCO performances, where he heard some of the greats, including Beverly Sills, Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo.