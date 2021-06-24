ANI Director Rouben Speaks About Significance of Biden Affirmation of Genocide

WASHINGTON — Dr. Rouben Adalian, director of the Armenian National Institute, spoke about the significance of President Joe Biden’s affirmation of the Armenian Genocide during the Armenian Assembly of America’s Summer Speaker Series on Thursday evening, June 17.

Adalian noted that President Biden has a long and consistent record on this matter. While previous presidents provided a dictionary definition, it was President Biden that “connected recognition of the Armenian Genocide with a much broader interest of human rights” in this year’s April 24th statement.

The affirmation journey has been long, according to Dr. Adalian, and a testament to the perseverance of the Armenian American community and our elected officials. He also highlighted key figures, including Senators Bob Dole (R-KS) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) who helped reach this milestone by championing Armenian Genocide recognition in the United States Senate.

Adalian noted that when Senator Dole brought the Senate Armenian Genocide resolution to the floor in 1990 (S.J. Res. 212), it had first been approved by the Judiciary Committee, then chaired by Senator Biden (now president).

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Chairman Menendez played “vital leadership roles,” according to Adalian, who emphasized that they steered the House and Senate Armenian Genocide resolutions by “bringing them to the floor and getting them adopted.”

With full U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide, Dr. Adalian stated that there is no reason for the media to continue its “two-sided storytelling that has plagued the accounting of the Armenian Genocide.”