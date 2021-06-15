Turkish President’s Visit to Shushi a New Attempt to Display Force, Artsakh MPs Say

STEPANAKERT (RFE/RL and PanArmenian.net) — The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed on Tuesday, June 15 a declaration in Shushi on allied relations between the two states.

Aliyev described the document as “historic” and revealed that it concerns all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of defense.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s provocations are a challenge not only to Armenia and Artsakh, but also Russia and Iran, the factions represented in Artsakh’s National Assembly said in a statement on the occasion of Erdogan’s visit to Shushi on June 15.

“After the genocide of Western Armenians in 1915 and the occupation of the historical cradle of the Armenian people, Turkey has been trying to do the same to Eastern Armenians for the last hundred years,” the MPs said, adding that those plans have always failed due to the organized struggle of the Armenian people.

“Taking advantage of the favorable international and regional conditions, on September 27, 2020, Turkey and Azerbaijan, by treacherously attacking the Artsakh Republic with the involvement of international terrorist groups, again tried to subject Armenians to genocide,” the statement reads.

Thousands of people were deprived of their homeland, destroyed, and hundreds of national-Christian monuments were desecrated due to the forcible deportation of the Armenian population from its historical homeland.