As the June 20 parliamentary elections approach, the parties have been digging up dirt on each other. But what Michael Minasyan recently divulged went beyond the limits of the election campaign and dealt directly with some existential issues regarding Armenia. Minasyan is Serzh Sargsyan’s son-in-law and was Armenia’s former ambassador to the Holy See in the Vatican. He holds sway in Armenia’s media; although he lives in exile, he has been able to wreak havoc in Armenia’s political scene with some sensational revelations and vitriolic criticism of the administration of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He has proven time and again that he has close relations with political quarters in Armenia and in neighboring countries.
Pashinyan was caught by surprise when the secret document was released. One of the opposition leaders, Edmon Marukyan, took Pashinyan to task by requesting a special session of parliament, where he asked that any international agreement could become valid only after the vote by parliament or by public referendum.
Pashinyan, surprised, had to acquiesce to the fact that indeed, there was a document under consideration and that he is ready to sign it, because the agreement is 100 percent in Armenia’s favor.
Neither Pashinyan nor Marukyan revealed the content of the document.
Pashinyan was asked why the document was kept secret from the Armenian people if it were so favorable. His answer was that the details of the agreement were still being negotiated and that it was not right to publicize them while they were still in the process of study and negotiations.
He also took the opportunity to take pot shots at his nemesis, Minasyan, whom he accused of dealing with the Azerbaijani government, which might be the culprit in releasing the document to unauthorized people to throw a monkey wrench in Armenia’s election process.