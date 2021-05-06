Rep. Kazarian Is Passionate about Public Service

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Katherine Kazarian was elected Majority Whip of the Rhode Island State House in January, but she’s no stranger to politics. The 30-year-old Rhode Island native was first elected to the legislative body 8 years ago straight out of college at age 22.
Kazarian is a fighter for her hometown of East Providence and her Armenian community in Rhode Island and around the world. And despite the partisan rancor of the last several years, she still loves politics.
“It’s awesome, it’s a lot of work, but I do love the job. And we have a great new leadership team at the State House.”
Kazarian was unanimously elected Majority Whip, the third highest position in the legislature, this year when there was a change in leadership. The Rhode Island House Speaker lost his election and a new speaker needed to be chosen from within the body’s membership. K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Warwick) was elected Speaker on a bill that included Christopher Blazejewski (D-Providence) as Majority Leader and Katherine Kazarian (D-East Providence) as Majority Whip.
“I was in a sweet spot where I have been in the House for eight years, and we’ve seen young people run for office, and they wanted someone young and more women in the leadership team,” she said.
Kazarian fit the bill: not only is she young and female, but since she has been a member of the legislature for eight years, she has valued experience that other young lawmakers may lack.