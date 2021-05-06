Shayne David Hyrapiet: ‘We Are More Indian than Armenian’

YEREVAN/KOLKATA — Shayne David Hyrapiet, is an Indian singer and professional entertainer of Armenian descent who rose to fame as a vocalist after winning a series of competitions during his schooling years. The Indian mass media called him “a phenomenal versatile track performer the city of Kolkata has produced over the last decade.”

Born on May 21, 1980, he has been singing since 2001 and has now become one of the most recognized faces in the entertainment circuit in India with an equally large international market to compliment his growing popularity.

Shayne has covered over 400 events spanning solo concerts, corporate launches, private parties, weddings, sangeets and club nights. His list of music spans the very latest and best Bollywood hits, Punjabi Bhangra, the good old Hindi remixes and English hits covering the genres of rock and roll, ballads, disco and pop. Shayne has performed with Shaan, Bombay Viking, Atif Aslam, Stereo Nation, Shibani Kashyap, Jal, Sukhbir, Kunal Ganjawala, K.K. and has also performed for the President of India. Shayne has performed in Canada, the United States, and Middle East and has toured Switzerland, Australia, Bangladesh and India extensively.

Shayne, I first heard about you in the Indian documentary “My Armenian Neighborhood” by Samimitra Das about the Armenians in today’s India. Your name in Armenian is pronounced Hayrapet. How do the Indians and Westerns pronounce your name?

The Westerners mostly get it right. Sometimes Indians who are not familiar with the name say Harpreet thinking that I am Punjabi.

For my generation Indian pop singing is connected with the songs from the movie “Disco Dancer” and Mithun Chakraborty. Where is Indian pop music now?