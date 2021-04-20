Representative of the CHP Suggests that the Expenses of Houses of Worship Be Paid from the State Budget

ISTANBUL (Nor Marmara)– Istanbul representative of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Mehmet Bekaroglu has proposed a law in the Parliament of Turkey through which the electric bills of all operating places of worship would be paid by the state budget, including expenses for heating, cooling, sound systems, and similar uses.

An interesting point is the question as to how many places of worship there are of various religions in Turkey. In Turkey there are 84,684 mosques, 948 Alevi houses of worship (Cem Evi), 398 churches and 43 synagogues.