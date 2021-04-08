  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
14

Week

Latest articles of the week
Yazidis refugees carry their belongings on Jan. 3, 2017, in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, as they change their refugee camp and move to Midyat, farther south. Read more: https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2021/03/turkey-syria-yazidi-captives-speak-of-isis-ongoing-activity.html#ixzz6rSxvOxDX
International

Online ‘Auctions’ of Yazidi Captives Speak of Ongoing Islamic State Activity in Turkey

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
15
0

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Diaspora-Armenia Relations: Are we ready for a serious discussion?
Next SOAR Extends Efforts to Families of Soldiers Killed in Latest War
Discover more cities:
IraqTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.