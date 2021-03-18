Archbishop Barsamian Meets with Holy See Secretary of State

VATICAN — On March 10, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See (Vatican) and the Pontifical Legate of the Western Europe met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of the State of the Holy See. The meeting which took place at the Apostolic Palace of Vatican.

Barsamian first conveyed the warm greetings of Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians to Parolin. The Cardinal was interested to know the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh). Archbishop Barsamian briefed the Cardinal about the existing challenges in Artsakh and also informed him about the Armenian war prisoners who are still held in Azerbaijan. Parolin was interested to know also about the displaced Armenians of Artsakh and the situation of the ancient Armenian churches which are historical sites there. The two church leaders discussed ways the Holy See can help resolve some of the existing challenges in Artsakh.

Parolin inquired about the activities of Archbishop Barsamian as the representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See. The Secretary of the State of the Holy See also recalled his first time meeting with Archbishop Barsamian in New York City several years back. He thanked him for his activities to strengthen the relations between Catholic and Armenian churches.