Leaders Share Their Experiences at Heritage Park Public Program

BOSTON — “Celebrating Art, Science, Service and Commerce: Leadership Sharing Experiences,” sponsored by the Armenian Heritage Park, will take place on Wednesday, April 7 at 5 p.m. ET, celebrating contributions being made to life and culture in Art, Science, Service and Commerce, the words etched around the Labyrinth’s Circle at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston.
Six thought leaders — each leading by extraordinary example — will speak about their professional experiences and commitment to social good and making a difference.
The leaders include Edward Casabian, an investor and early Uber employee; Julia Grove, picture editor for “This is Us,” NBC series; Avak Kahvejian, PhD, general partner at Flagship Pioneering; Councilor Julia Mejia, Councilor At-Large on the Boston City Council; Berj Najarian, director of football and head coach administration for the New England Patriots and Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar.
Program Host is Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB TV meteorologist.
Ann Zacarian, Programs Planning Team for Friends of Armenian Heritage Park, will offer the welcome. Chief Marty Martinez from City of Boston Office of Health and Human Services will offer greetings.
Each leader will highlight their experiences, celebrating leadership and commitment to social good.