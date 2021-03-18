Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najarian Freed from Azerbaijani Prison Lands in Beirut

By Kareem Chehayeb

BEIRUT (Middle East Eye) — A Lebanese-Armenian woman who spent four months in an Azerbaijani prison following last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh landed in Beirut on March 10.

Maral Najarian went missing on November 10 following a Russian-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, landed in the Lebanese capital late on Wednesday, March 10.

“Up until I got on the plane [to Beirut], I could not believe any of this was real,” a distraught Najarian told Lebanese-Armenian radio station Voice of Van.

“I kept thinking, ‘they’re going to come and kidnap me again’.”

Lebanon’s caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe thanked the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian governments, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross for facilitating her release following weeks of negotiations.