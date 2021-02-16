Japan Grants 3.6 Million US Dollars Emergency Aid to Armenia, 1.2 Million to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Japanese Embassy, Japanese Foreign Ministry)- On February 16, the government of Japan decided to extend an emergency grant of 3.6 million US dollars to Armenia in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This will provide assistance for improving the living environment such as repairs of shelters and medical support, as well as provision of relief supplies through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization of Migration (IOM) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The expected assistance in Armenia is as follows:

•Provision of medical technical training to 6 hospitals and medical equipment to health facilities.

•Installation of hand-washing areas at 3 elementary schools to ensure access to safe water.

•Provision of hygiene kits and other relief supplies to approximately 2,300 people.

•Repair and renovation of 3 evacuation centers.

•Provision of relief supplies for wintering to approximately 4,000 people.

•Provision of medical equipment to 17 health facilities.

•Rehabilitation of 15 school facilities and provision of educational supplies.

The assistance will be provided through various international organizations:

Assistance through UNHCR : 2 million US dollars

Assistance through UNICEF: 1 million US dollars

Assistance through IOM : 0.2 million US dollars

Assistance through ICRC : 0.4 million US dollars

The 1.2 million dollars to Azerbaijan will be used for: