Artsakh Denies Ban on Foreign Press amid Reports of Russian Peacekeepers Blocking Entry to Journalists

Minasyan, better known in Armenia by the sobriquet “Mishik,” has been the source of a number of unsubstantiated claims about the cease-fire agreement which ended the war. Virtually all of these have been refuted by authorities in Stepanakert and Yerevan, or exposed as fabrications.

Still, the Artsakh MFA did eventually issue an update to its entry procedures last week. Citing “security reasons,” visa applications will also be shared with the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The entire process is expected to take up to three business days. Previously, visa applications could either be submitted at the representation in Yerevan or in person at the MFA in Stepanakert upon arrival.

Babayan explained that these temporary security measures were a response to what he claims to be the continued threat of foreign islamist fighters in the area who had been flown in by Turkey during the war. Several Armenian civilians have been abducted by Azerbaijani forces since the ceasefire took effect, including the Lebanese-born Maral Najarian, who remains in captivity despite international pressure for her release.

Speaking to the Mirror-Spectator on Tuesday, February 16, a representative of the Artsakh consular office in Yerevan acknowledged several incidents in which foreign journalists were initially denied entry into Artsakh by Russian peacekeepers, adding that they were all eventually let in “once the situation had been clarified.”

This account echoes earlier comments by Artsakh Presidential Chief of Staff Artak Beglaryan that such cases were the results of miscommunication between the Artsakh MFA and Russian peacekeepers. Asked about an incident in which a foreign journalist of Armenian origin was barred entry into Artsakh while a local news crew travelling with him was allowed to continue reporting unimpeded, Beglaryan blamed delays in transmitting updated lists of visa approvals to the peacekeepers manning the checkpoints, stating “The names of these journalists weren’t transmitted to the Russians because the system was still being introduced.” Beglaryan insists that the issue has since been resolved.

The Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs says its visa application procedure remains open to international journalists provided that proper press accreditation is presented. However, the representative could not guarantee that reporters wouldn’t be turned away at the border even with the proper documentation being granted. “The best way to avoid potential mishaps is to submit applications sooner rather than later to ensure that the lists are updated before the journey,” the Ministry said.