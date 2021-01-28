  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Lapis Havacilik
Turkish Firm Opens Drone Factory in Ankara

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
ANKARA (PanARMENIAN.Net) — A drone manufacturing plant started operations on Friday, January 22, in Turkey’s capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

Lapis Havacilik, a Turkish aviation company, develops unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), commonly known as drones. It was established in 2015. The firm’s 3,500-square-meter plant has already begun mass production of drones.

Its top models are VTOL, which can fly for up to five hours, and LAP 60, which can fly for up to one hour within the range of 10 kilometers. These drones can be used for agriculture, rescue missions, communication and freight.

Turkey’s defense and aviation exports were around $3 billion in 2020.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
