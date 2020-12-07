Eros: Repopulation and the Instinct of Self-Preservation

By Ani Tatintsyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
From the early days of the Artsakh war, Armenian youth in Armenia and the diaspora had begun flooding the newsfeed on Twitter (or as some call it, “Armo Twitter”) with talk of repopulation. Amongst the shock, grief, and confusion, there it was: a plan, a way through. Although the tweets were meant to be seen in amusing and entertaining light, it was starting to become clear that there was a portion of the Armenian population (mostly Millennials and Gen Z), helping spread enthusiasm about the potential of having large families and repopulating Armenia.
Of course, one can begin by asking what they’re planning to repopulate: Armenia the country? Armenia the diaspora? This is an important question to ask but one I will not be exploring at this time. Although the nature of the tweets, and the format of Twitter itself, could be dismissed as a mere joke, other questions arise, ones that I do intend to explore: What is the meaning of these jokes? Where do these jokes come from? In other words, what’s the theory behind the impulse? As a perpetual student of philosophy, I can’t help but look for theoretical answers to fundamental questions. My search delivered results. The answer was Eros.
career goal: repopulate armenia
— lady rp 🇦🇲🇬🇷 (@tema_ka_apeh) October 16, 2020