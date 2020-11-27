New Minister of Economy Appointed

YEREVAN (news.am, azatutyun.am, ArmenPress) – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced newly appointed Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan to the staff of the Ministry of Economy on November 27. Pashinyan thanked ex-minister Tigran Khachatryan for his work, expressed his satisfaction and added that there was no political motive behind his dismissal.

The head of government wished Kerobyan success and stated the following: “Mr. Kerobyan is a representative of the private sector and used to criticize the government for not paying enough attention to businesses and the private sector. Now he has the opportunity to listen to businessmen and representatives of the private sector and not only raise the issues in government, but also deal with the solutions to those issues,” he said.

Khachatryan expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the staff of the ministry for their cooperation. Addressing the prime minister, Khachatryan said the government has always provided solutions to the issues that he has raised over the past two years, adding that in many cases there have been responses from the private sector according to which the government’s decisions, especially in the form of anti-crisis measures have been targeted and have had an impact creating a precondition for causing positive changes.

Kerobyan expressed gratitude to the prime minister for providing him with such an opportunity and thanked Khachatryan for the work he has done over the past two years. “Although I have criticized the Ministry of Economy, your work and the team deserve respect and admiration. In my opinion, the coronavirus and the war created new realities, and there are new challenges. I believe the current staff is capable of meeting the objectives that are set. Despite the horror of the war, our vision for “Armenia-2050” remains, and I will keep it in focus. This will be the benchmark with which we will move forward to record at least 10% economic growth on average. Our only option is for success,” the newly appointed minister said.

The 44-year-old Kerobyan is one of the founders of Armenia’s largest food delivery company, Menu.am, established in 2012. Prior to that, he was CEO of the Star Supermarket chain from 2004 to 2012, which went bankrupt.

His appointment is part of the widespread changes in cabinet positions after the domestic turmoil in the aftermath of the disastrous Karabakh war.