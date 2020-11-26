Memorial Church Hosts Drive-Thru Breakfast for Artsakh Fundraiser

WATERTOWN — On Saturday November 14, the parishioners of the Armenian Memorial Church hosted the “Drive-Thru Breakfast for Artsakh” fundraiser at the church. Volunteers served more than 120 plates of breakfast, 78 orders of mammounia and 28 orders of coffee. In total, the event raised more than $4,500 between food orders and general donations. All of the money collected went to the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) for its All for Artsakh campaign.

These donations will go to feed, clothe and house those Armenians that were displaced by the recent Azeri aggression. To provide reference, $10 can feed a family for a week in Armenia. Thousands of displaced Armenians will be served through these donations.

Hundreds of families were in attendance of the event in Watertown.

The event was staffed by many volunteers who cooked, cleaned and delivered meals all while following the strictest COVID-19 guidelines.

The church thanks all who donated, along with Aram Shishmanian, Arie and Norayr Orchanian, Arpi Sarian and Arpi and Badveli Avedis Boynerian who extensively helped with the planning of the event. Volunteers who served selflessly for many hours included: Alex Heghinian, Antranig Boynerian, Ara Jizmejian, Araz Asjian, Cedric Jizmejian, Hagop Ashjian, Megan Kaloukian, Sylvia Jizmejian, Shant Orchanian and Vrej Ashjian.