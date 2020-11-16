Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council in San Francisco Announces Six New Board Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council announces the appointment of six new members to the Cross Council, as well as the full slate of board members for 2020-2021. The Council is comprised of thirty-one Armenian organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area and serves as a steward of a historic monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

“We’re excited to expand our board with six new members who will bring their diverse expertise and insight to our ongoing work,” said Sevag Kevranian, chairperson of the Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council, “We are eager to channel the energy and talents of our new members into furthering our mission.”

As of October 2020, the new members include:

Fr. Mesrop Ash, St. John Armenian Apostolic Church

Valina Agbabian, Armenian Assembly of Northern CA

Dena Aslanian-Williams, West of Twin Peaks Central Council