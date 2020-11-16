  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council in San Francisco Announces Six New Board Members

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council announces the appointment of six new members to the Cross Council, as well as the full slate of board members for 2020-2021. The Council is comprised of thirty-one Armenian organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area and serves as a steward of a historic monument dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

“We’re excited to expand our board with six new members who will bring their diverse expertise and insight to our ongoing work,” said Sevag Kevranian, chairperson of the Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council, “We are eager to channel the energy and talents of our new members into furthering our mission.”

As of October 2020, the new members include:

Fr. Mesrop Ash, St. John Armenian Apostolic Church

Valina Agbabian, Armenian Assembly of Northern CA

Dena Aslanian-Williams, West of Twin Peaks Central Council

Kim Bardakian, St. Vartan Armenian Apostolic Church

Sona Bekmezian, Calvary Armenian Congregational Church

Charles Cherezian, St. John Armenian Apostolic Church

The Cross Council Committee members comprise a dedicated team of community leaders. They will join incumbent board members in providing vision and setting the direction for the council and its initiatives. During these uncertain times in Artsakh and Armenia, the council also acts as a conduit for important information to be disseminated to the organizations throughout the Bay Area.

The Council elected the following officers for 2020 – 2021:

Chairperson Sevag Kevranian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Vice- Chairperson Bryan Agbabian

Treasurer Judy Jingirian

Secretary Sona Bekmezian

The At-Large Board Members include Garo Arabatyan, Ara Harmandarian, Levon Ishag, Zaven Kanneian, Jacques Oskanian, Hagop Tatoian, Paul Tour-Sarkissian and Ani Yeni-Komshian.

The Mt. Davidson Cross Armenian Council meets regularly to discuss maintenance, planning and event reservations as well as community events involving the Cross.

About Mt. Davidson Cross

Mt. Davidson Cross is home of the historical San Francisco landmark which adorns spectacular views from the highest point in San Francisco and also includes trails, nature, meditation, and a forest in the middle of an urban environment. The mission of the Cross is to promote the Armenian culture and historical heritage, and to provide documentation and information on Armenian issues, particularly as to the Armenian Genocide. Mount Davidson Cross is home to the annual April 24 Armenian Genocide Commemoration and Easter Sunrise Service.

On July 12, 1997, the Council of Armenian-American Organizations of Northern California (CAAONC), a coalition of over 30 Armenian-American Organizations outbid other groups, purchased the Cross from the City of San Francisco. On November 4, 1997, the CAAONC became the legal owner of the Mt. Davidson Cross and assumed the responsibility for maintaining it.

