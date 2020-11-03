Azadian Gives Video Interview to Geopolitical News Alert on Artsakh Issue

DETROIT (GPA)– Armenian Mirror-Spectator senior editorial columnist and author Edmond Y. Azadian gave a video interview recently to Geopolitical News Alert (GPA). GPA, founded in 2015 in Pontiac, Michigan, is an independent world news website.

According to its website, it believes “US imperialism is the driving force behind violence, terrorism, war, and exploitation both abroad and at home.” Whereas traditional media sources only provide Americans with one side of the story, emanating from the US military-industrial complex and its allies, “We provide,” states the website, “US citizens with the other side of the story, which Washington woudl rather they not hear.”

GPA editor James Carrey and contributor Julia Kassem spoke with Azadian as part of the “Armenians Speak” series on October 26.

Azadian is a prolific writer and scholar on Near Eastern Studies and American Literature with degrees from the American University of Beirut and Northeastern University in Boston. Azadian also is an active lecturer on topical issues in Armenian history and literature, serving as Executive Director of Baikar Association from 1967 to 1972 and served on the editorial staff of Baikar daily and the Armenian Mirror-Spectator weekly in Boston. He is one of the founders of and a major contributor to Abaka weekly in Montreal and Azg daily in Yerevan. His English-language commentaries have been featured in the Mirror-Spectator for the past forty years.

Azadian has eight volumes to his credit: Armenia: Life and Dream (1964), Essays on Literature and Arts (1988), Portraits and Profiles (1988), History on the Move (1994) and Observations and Commentaries (2006), two books on the poet Vahan Tekeyan, one in Armenian and one bilingual (2013-14), and A Legacy of

Armenian Treasures: The Alex and Marie Manoogian Museum (2013), for which he served as Executive Editor.

In this discussion with GPA, Azadian gives an in-depth overview of the significance of the Nagorno-Karabakh region in its historical context, seamlessly bridging his analysis into a current understanding of Turkey’s motivations for instigating Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia, including its support of Syrian extremist groups in the region. Edmond also casts light on Russia and Turkey’s positionality in the conflict, and the implications these regional players have in the greater struggle against NATO aggression and US imperialism.