(photo Justin Kaladjian)
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

NYC Demonstration against New York Times Coverage of Artsakh

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW YORK – A demonstration against biased New York Times coverage of the Artsakh conflict began on the afternoon of November 1 at the New York Armenian Prelacy, with protesters marching to the New York Times headquarters on 41st Street in Manhattan. The protest was organized by the Armenian Youth Federation and approximately 500 people participated, according to one participant.

The reporting of Istanbul bureau chief Carlotta Gall in particular has upset a lot of NYT readers. A letter was handed over by the demonstrators to a representative of the Times. It called for the investigation and retraction of Gall’s recent articles.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
