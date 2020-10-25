President Trump Mentions Armenians in New Hampshire Rally, Tweets Ceasefire Congrats Same Day, Oct. 25

LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire – President Trump at a campaign rally the afternoon of October 25 near Manchester, New Hampshire, made further complimentary remarks about Armenians, calling them “incredible people.” He exclaimed: “You know Armenia? We’re working on that, you know, we’re working.” He mentioned the presence of Armenians with flags at his Ohio rally on October 24. He said, “Go back and tell your people. We’ll get that straightened out.” Later the same day, during the early evening of October 25, he tweeted his congratulations to the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on an attempted renewal of the ceasefire concerning Artsakh.

Congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who just agreed to adhere to a cease fire effective at midnight. Many lives will be saved. Proud of my team @SecPompeo & Steve Biegun & @WHNSC for getting the deal done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020