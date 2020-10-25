  TOP STORIES WEEK   43
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
43

Week

Latest articles of the week
President Donald Trump
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternationalVideos

President Trump Mentions Armenians in New Hampshire Rally, Tweets Ceasefire Congrats Same Day, Oct. 25

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
5
0

LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire – President Trump at a campaign rally the afternoon of October 25 near Manchester, New Hampshire, made further complimentary remarks about Armenians, calling them “incredible people.” He exclaimed: “You know Armenia? We’re working on that, you know, we’re working.” He mentioned the presence of Armenians with flags at his Ohio rally on October 24. He said, “Go back and tell your people. We’ll get that straightened out.” Later the same day, during the early evening of October 25, he tweeted his congratulations to the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on an attempted renewal of the ceasefire concerning Artsakh.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
People: Donald Trump
SHARE
Previous Silent Protest at Boston’s Faneuil Hall & Quincy Marketplace, October 24
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.