Fourth Major French-Armenian Demonstration for Artsakh in Paris, October 25

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Jean Eckian

PARIS – For the fourth time during the current crisis, 20,000 French-Armenian inhabitants of Paris and around gathered on the Place du Trocadéro, in front of the Eiffel Tower on October 25 to demand France recognize Artsakh. Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Co-Chairs Mourad Papazian and Ara Toranian blasted Turkish President Erdogan for his insulting attitude towards French President Emmanuel Macron, and the imbalance between Armenian forces and those of Azerbaijan, aided by Turkey.

Ara Toranian said: “The people of Artsakh are fighting for their survival and for the love of democracy and the Turkey / Azerbaijan duo are only looking for a military solution.” Several municipalities in France have decided to recognize Artsakh as an independent country.

The famous French journalist Franz -Olivier Giesbert said, “It is important to fight against disinformation. Even far from the front, it is thus possible to provide support.”

The procession then headed in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ask Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to come out of “neutrality” to ensure the protection of Artsakh.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
