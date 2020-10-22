Artur Saroyan: The Dancing Policeman of the Urals

Were there instances when in your policing when people recognized you as a dancer?

Yes. They saw me somewhere at work, and then they saw me in the club and were delighted, that is, the reaction was extremely positive, although maybe there was some kind of negativity on the part of people who envied me and tried to report to the management. A policeman, such a serious position, an athlete, who can be so relaxed. And when people look at me, being in the night spheres, they are delighted. Seeing me they start to move. Here is my feature.

Seeing some of your performances videos, they can be categorized as “For 16+ only.” How would you describe your dance style?



Yes, in some even – 18+, because the genre of my dances originated in nightclubs, I never went to the halls, never rehearsed or studied, it was not interesting to me. Although this hobby was secondary for me, I understood that I was special, exceptional, and that what I want to do, I do, and my body helps me, it brings it in thanks again to sports. Therefore, I will dance in any genre. Let’s just say: I am a dancer from God, but not trained. Such things are not taught, such things can be done in improvisation mode, on stage, with people, in fact to learn, and not to steal in front of the mirror and rehearse something.

You were born in Armenia and have been living in Russia since the age of 2. How much Armenian do you remain in life?

I come from Armenia, my spirit is Armenian, but I owe Russia for all the opportunities and knowledge in my life. Living in Armenia, I would not be able to develop myself so much, to be liberated in the night club sphere. My dance genre may be a little wild for the Armenian audience, although I am sure they will like it. Armenia is always with me, and in the future I would like to develop my own projects and ideas there.

According to official data, 5,271 Armenians now live in Yekaterinburg. Do you participate in community life?

I was not particularly involved in community life, my role is not particularly needed there, but in the future, developing a martial arts school or dance directions, I will naturally involve the Armenian community so that all this knowledge and skills that I have is to pass our compatriots. The Armenians are kind, strong-willed, disciplined, and well-mannered; one can list and enumerate those characteristics that other nations do not have in the complex. Therefore, this new knowledge, which I received as an Armenian, I received right here, this should be given to our new generations.

Has the pandemic affected the lives of clubbers?

Of course it did. The clubs are closed, we do not dance anymore. I go out to run to music, and in the process of running I can dance, I am not shy. And I also want to convey this to the children: yes, you need to temper yourself, not necessarily through music or nightclub: you can use horizontal bars, a gym. You can just dance in the process of your activity, if you want. After a run, I come to the horizontal bars and between sets I dance without caring about what the others think. Whoever likes it, he emulates. And if sadly offended people dislike it, everything has its time, and they will come to this too…