Artur Saroyan: The Dancing Policeman of the Urals

YEREVAN/YEKATERINBURG, Russia — In Yekaterinburg, 35-year-old Artur Saroyan is known by some as an athlete, others as a policeman, and to yet others as a dancer. He studied at the Ural Law Institute of the Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the faculty of training specialists for criminal police and public security police. Arthur serves in the Yekaterinburg police, but since the age of 18 he has been an avid dancer at nightclubs. This is more than a hobby for an athletic young man with a southern temperament and features…
Arthur, I think that for women “dancing policeman” sounds tempting, while for most men it is something unacceptable.
Yes, it not only sounds tempting, but also looks tempting, because I had the image of a policeman, that is, black glasses, a black suit, weapons, batons… Girls, of course, like a beautiful body, a powerful, charismatic person who knows how to move their arms and legs, dance in various genres, plus a hot Southerner, plus a real policeman. This is a special moment; there is no such thing, and thus in demand. As for men, people are more jealous, they want more to be the same, but they cannot afford it; perhaps they have some aggression initially, but after recognizing me and knowing that I am originally a sportsman, and not some kind of dancer who just fascinates girls, of course, they respect me. First of all, my task is to win the respect of men, so that they look at me and take an example from me.
Years ago, I also danced actively once a week with friends at a Yerevan nightclub that no longer exists, and I was not bothered at all by reproaches that it was “not for a serious person”… However, I am sure that dancing is not just moving one’s body, but it is also release, therapy, training, socialization.
Reproaches never bothered me, because I love what I do. I am proud that I can dance. For eighteen years this is like a weekly cardio workout for me, but only in stage dance you can allow yourself to develop, come up with various new creative movements. Therefore, for me, it was, is and will be, as it were, a favorite engagement. This is a hobby that has nothing to do with anything, financial or other situation. This is dance, development and inner psychological liberation. Indeed, when you dance, everything leaves your head and you begin to engage in development. Any new movement of your body is the work of the brain.