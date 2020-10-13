  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Armenia & KarabakhInternational

6,000 French Armenians Gather in Front of National Assembly

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Jean Eckian

Paris –  Gathered in front of the National Assembly, 6,000 Armenians, officials and deputies urgently demanded on October 13 that France recognize Artsakh, condemn Turkey and abandon support for the entry of this country into the European Union. They also wanted France to stop paying Turkey subsidies.

“We do not want a new genocide!”, exclaimed co-president of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) Mourad Papazian. Speakers praised the heroism of the Armenian fighters. Some of them will go to Yerevan and Stepanakert next week. Several artists were present, such as actor Simon Abakarian, musician André Manoukian, Nicolas and Cristina Aznavour, and Élise Boghossian from association EliseCar. Everyone present supported and saluted the struggle of the people of Artsakh.

