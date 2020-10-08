Tekeyan Cultural Association Increases Its Contributions to $110,000 for Beirut’s Vahan Tekeyan School

WATERTOWN – The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) had allocated $60,000 earlier in 2020 to the Vahan Tekeyan School of Beirut, which was experiencing difficult conditions, like all Armenian schools there, due to the economic crisis and the loss of the local Armenian population, compounded this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the school was preparing to reopen for a normal fall semester, the terrible explosion of August 4 took place in Beirut. As a result, the school suffered serious physical damage.

TCA continued its direct aid and appealed to wider circles to help the school repair the damage and resume normal operations.

We are happy to announce that our appeal touched our members and friends, including benefactors and institutions devoted to education. They wholeheartedly supported the plan for renovating the school even though there were also many other fundraising campaigns for Beirut Armenians that were being conducted simultaneously.

At present, our efforts for the school have raised a sum of $50,000, and further donations continue to be received.

We wish to thank all donors from the bottom of our hearts. The funds raised already are being transferred to the Board of Trustees of the school, which in its turn is dedicated to making sure the renovation plan will be completed and the school able to continue in its mission despite the difficult conditions of the pandemic.