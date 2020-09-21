The 2020 Canadian Lunenburg Doc Fest kicking off with ‘Bloodless: The Path to Democracy’

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada – The Cultural Impact Foundation (CIF) is thrilled to announce that its first project, “Bloodless: The Path to Democracy,” commissioned to multiple award-winning filmmaker, Bared Maronian, about the pivotal events that led to Armenia’s Velvet Revolution, is the Indiedance Film Festival 2020 Best Producer and Best Documentary Feature.

“Bloodless” is also a Vitruvian Award winner at the 2020 Davinci International Film Festival and is quickly gaining recognition and interest in the global film community. The next film festival that will be featuring Bloodless, albeit virtually for health precautions, is the Lunenburg Doc Fest in Nova Scotia, Canada, as the Opening Night Film on Thursday, September 24, 6:00 p.m. EST. Lunenburg is a prominent festival that can qualify “Bloodless” for Canada’s most prestigious film awards.

We ask that you attend the virtual showing of “Bloodless” at the Lunenburg Doc Fest, that’s available in Canada and the US and rally your friends and family to do the same. With each ticket purchase at the price of $5, you will have an opportunity to vote for Bloodless for an audience award . A Q & A with Bared Maronian will follow the screening.

Click here for the Lunenburg Doc Fest and click on Pre-Order Now to purchase a ticket. Please note that this is a live, one time streaming available in Canada and the US on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. EST. However, once you log-in, you have 3 hours to complete watching the film. You will have an opportunity to vote on the film for a viewer’s choice award. The showing will be followed a live Q & A session with Bared Maronian.

You can follow the latest updates and news at Instagram: Bloodless, Facebook: Bloodless. We appreciate your participation and vote at the Lunenburg Doc Film Festival showing of “Bloodless” on September 24. Please stick around for the post screening Q & A and say “Hello” to Bared!