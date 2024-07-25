Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Visits TCA Beshgeturian Center Khachkar

ALTADENA, Calif. — On Wednesday, July 24, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger (5th District) visited the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Beshgeturian Center in Altadena to see first-hand the newly blessed khachkar (cross-stone), sculpted in Armenia, and currently standing majestically outside the center’s main entrance.

During a brief outdoor program, Mihran Toumajan, Secretary of the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter and Assistant Secretary of the Central Board of the TCA of the United States and Canada, served as master of ceremonies and expressed a profound sense of gratitude on behalf of the Tekeyan Cultural Association to Supervisor Barger for her keen interest and support since the inception of the khachkar project. Toumajan thanked the Supervisor for her impactful spearheading of pro-Armenian motions and resolutions at Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meetings. He made special mention of Supervisor Barger’s timely advocacy for the release and repatriation of Armenian POWs and civilian hostages held illegally by Azerbaijan. Toumajan commended the coordination efforts of Anna Mouradian, Supervisor Barger’s Chief of Staff, and the Supervisor’s Field Deputy for the San Gabriel Valley, Sussy Nemer, with the TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter in preparation for the khachkar project and subsequent visit by the Supervisor.

In her remarks, Supervisor Barger noted, “I am proud to support the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s cross-stone project in Altadena. With over 200,000 Armenian Americans residing in Los Angeles County, I am pleased to have led the Board of Supervisors’ efforts to proclaim the month of April as Armenian History Month, and honor deserving individuals and institutions whose work has left a positive impact on our county. I will continue to be a strong advocate for the interests of Los Angeles County’s Armenian American community.”

Toumajan acknowledged the participation of California State Senator Anthony Portantino and Glendale City Councilmember Ardashes Kassakhian, in addition to Armenian-American community leaders in attendance. During brief remarks, Senator Portantino praised Supervisor Barger for her genuine and longtime advocacy for the betterment of the Armenian American community.

The TCA Metro Los Angeles Chapter’s khachkar project came to fruition on June 22, 2024 when the cross-stone was blessed by Abp. Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America.